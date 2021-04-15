OKINAWA, Japan (Apr. 15, 2021) Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 and Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion maneuver through a course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center. NMCB-4, based out of Port Hueneme, California, is forward-deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region ready to deliver engineering solutions and construction of expeditionary and advanced naval base facilities to Naval and Joint Force Commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Douglas Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 00:37 Photo ID: 6704512 VIRIN: 210415-N-RU672-0008 Resolution: 5541x3433 Size: 2.97 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Douglas Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.