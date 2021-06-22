Delta Company Receiving

Recruit Jesse Beall, a rct. with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, waits in line for a haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 22, 2021. Beall is from Baldwin Park, Calif., and was recruited out of Recruiting Station Sacramento. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

