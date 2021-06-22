Recruit Jesse Beall, a rct. with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, waits in line for a haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 22, 2021. Beall is from Baldwin Park, Calif., and was recruited out of Recruiting Station Sacramento. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 20:33
|Photo ID:
|6704361
|VIRIN:
|210622-M-VX661-379
|Resolution:
|5961x3974
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Delta Company Receiving [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
