Delta Company Receiving

Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, begin the receiving process at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 22, 2021. The moment a recruit steps off the bus, they immediately begin the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 20:33
|Photo ID:
|6704358
|VIRIN:
|210622-M-VX661-315
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|953.4 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
