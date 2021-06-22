Delta Company Receiving

Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, begin the receiving process at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 22, 2021. The moment a recruit steps off the bus, they immediately begin the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

