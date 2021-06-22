Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delta Company Receiving [Image 3 of 6]

    Delta Company Receiving

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, begin the receiving process at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 22, 2021. The moment a recruit steps off the bus, they immediately begin the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 20:33
    Photo ID: 6704358
    VIRIN: 210622-M-VX661-315
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 953.4 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Receiving [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Delta Company Receiving
    Delta Company Receiving
    Delta Company Receiving
    Delta Company Receiving
    Delta Company Receiving
    Delta Company Receiving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT