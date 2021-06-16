Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston and more than 30 command and nominative sergeants major completed the Army Combat Fitness Test as part of the Senior Enlisted Training/Leader Development Forum. The forum was held at U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command at Fort Eustis, Va. on June 15, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 16:17
|Photo ID:
|6704097
|VIRIN:
|210622-A-GB294-102
|Resolution:
|4908x2441
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Enlisted Training/Leader Development Forum [Image 3 of 3], by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sergeants Major of the Army Gather to Wargame Improvements
LEAVE A COMMENT