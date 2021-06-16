Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston and more than 30 command and nominative sergeants major completed the Army Combat Fitness Test as part of the Senior Enlisted Training/Leader Development Forum. The forum was held at U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command at Fort Eustis, Va. on June 15, 2021.

