Lt. Gen. Douglas Gabram (right), Installation Management Command commanding general, shakes hands with Ron Nirenberg, San Antonio Mayor, during the Fiesta event June 17. Photo by Staff Sgt. Luis Gonzalez.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 15:21
|Photo ID:
|6703922
|VIRIN:
|210617-A-BN269-307
|Resolution:
|1170x878
|Size:
|339.6 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMCOM commanding general kicks off Fiesta San Antonio opening ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IMCOM commanding general kicks off Fiesta San Antonio opening ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT