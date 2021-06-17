Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM commanding general kicks off Fiesta San Antonio opening ceremony

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command         

    Lt. Gen. Douglas Gabram (right), Installation Management Command commanding general, shakes hands with Ron Nirenberg, San Antonio Mayor, during the Fiesta event June 17. Photo by Staff Sgt. Luis Gonzalez.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 15:21
    Photo ID: 6703922
    VIRIN: 210617-A-BN269-307
    Resolution: 1170x878
    Size: 339.6 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

