At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021

Lt. Noah Furgerson monitors a screen in the Joint Operations Center at Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO in Oeiras, Portugal during exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, May 28, 2021. Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna-Liesa Hussey/Released)

