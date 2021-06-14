Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Forces keeps installation safe [Image 1 of 7]

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from 161st Security Forces Squadron, conduct a briefing before heading to their post at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Ariz. June 5, 2021. Communicating expectations keeps the team focused on the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns)

