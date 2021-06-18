210618-N-NQ285-1408

RED SEA (June 18, 2021) Egyptian Naval Force guided-missile frigate ENS Taba (F 916), right, operates in formation with amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), not pictured, during a passing exercise in the Red Sea, June 18. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 08:39 Photo ID: 6703025 VIRIN: 210618-N-NQ285-1408 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 839.37 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carter Hall and San Antonio Conduct Exercise with Egyptian Navy [Image 2 of 2], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.