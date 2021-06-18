Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carter Hall and San Antonio Conduct Exercise with Egyptian Navy [Image 2 of 2]

    RED SEA

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210618-N-NQ285-1408
    RED SEA (June 18, 2021) Egyptian Naval Force guided-missile frigate ENS Taba (F 916), right, operates in formation with amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), not pictured, during a passing exercise in the Red Sea, June 18. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 08:39
    Photo ID: 6703025
    VIRIN: 210618-N-NQ285-1408
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 839.37 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carter Hall and San Antonio Conduct Exercise with Egyptian Navy [Image 2 of 2], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG

