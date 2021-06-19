Capt. Jonathan Kuhlman, a JAG with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, attempts a long jump during a German Sports Badge event on Panzer Kaserne, Germany, June 19, 2021.
This work, US Soldiers earn German Sports Badge, build friendships [Image 9 of 9], by Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Soldiers earn German Sports Badge, build friendships
