Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Soldiers earn German Sports Badge, build friendships [Image 2 of 9]

    US Soldiers earn German Sports Badge, build friendships

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Marcus Fichtl 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Capt. Jonathan Kuhlman, a JAG with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, attempts a long jump during a German Sports Badge event on Panzer Kaserne, Germany, June 19, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 07:39
    Photo ID: 6702903
    VIRIN: 210619-A-TW035-169
    Resolution: 5962x3967
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Soldiers earn German Sports Badge, build friendships [Image 9 of 9], by Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Soldiers earn German Sports Badge, build friendships
    US Soldiers earn German Sports Badge, build friendships
    US Soldiers earn German Sports Badge, build friendships
    US Soldiers earn German Sports Badge, build friendships
    US Soldiers earn German Sports Badge, build friendships
    US Soldiers earn German Sports Badge, build friendships
    US Soldiers earn German Sports Badge, build friendships
    US Soldiers earn German Sports Badge, build friendships
    US Soldiers earn German Sports Badge, build friendships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US Soldiers earn German Sports Badge, build friendships

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Friendship
    stuttgart
    German Sports Badge
    German-American
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT