    NNSY Hosts the 29th Annual Robert E. Rumens Marine Firefighting School [Image 2 of 2]

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Members of the 29th Annual Robert E. Rumens Marine Firefighting School tour and receive training at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) during an outreach event. The training allowed NNSY a chance to share its expertise in industrial shipboard firefighting with future members of the Port of Virginia’s Maritime Incident Response Team (MIRT).

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

