NNSY Hosts the 29th Annual Robert E. Rumens Marine Firefighting School

Members of the 29th Annual Robert E. Rumens Marine Firefighting School tour and receive training at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) during an outreach event. The training allowed NNSY a chance to share its expertise in industrial shipboard firefighting with future members of the Port of Virginia’s Maritime Incident Response Team (MIRT).

