Louisiana National Guard’s Sgt. Olivia Hurst, a heavy equipment operator with 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, is currently deployed in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 06:14
|Photo ID:
|6702843
|VIRIN:
|210616-Z-XX999-1002
|Resolution:
|921x1053
|Size:
|224.51 KB
|Location:
|IQ
|Hometown:
|WOODVILLE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Woodville, Mississippi Native: Sgt. Olivia Hurst, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
