U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Darnail Eden, 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, loads a mail truck at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, June 16, 2021. The ADAB post office averages 52,000 lbs across 8,500 packages a month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 03:10
|Photo ID:
|6702671
|VIRIN:
|210618-Z-KL947-1042
|Resolution:
|7561x5041
|Size:
|55.96 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, You’ve got mail: ADAB post office [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
