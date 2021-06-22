Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    You’ve got mail: ADAB post office [Image 14 of 15]

    You’ve got mail: ADAB post office

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Alvarez 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron sort mail packages at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, June 16, 2021. The ADAB post office averages 52,000 lbs across 8,500 packages a month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 03:10
    Photo ID: 6702666
    VIRIN: 210618-Z-KL947-1060
    Resolution: 7275x4850
    Size: 34.17 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, You’ve got mail: ADAB post office [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    380th AEW
    AFCENT
    380th EFSS
    ADAB
    military postal clerk
    miltary post office

