U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Darrin Hurt and Senior Airman Richard Adcock, 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, sort mail at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, June 16, 2021. The ADAB post office averages 52,000 lbs across 8,500 packages a month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 03:10
|Photo ID:
|6702658
|VIRIN:
|210618-Z-KL947-1066
|Resolution:
|7150x4767
|Size:
|14.8 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, You’ve got mail: ADAB post office [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT