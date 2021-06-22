U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Darrin Hurt, 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, unloads a mail truck at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, June 16, 2021. The ADAB post office averages 52,000 lbs across 8,500 packages a month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 03:11
|Photo ID:
|6702655
|VIRIN:
|210618-Z-KL947-1114
|Resolution:
|3526x2353
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, You’ve got mail: ADAB post office [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT