USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

210621-N-RF825-1043 INDIAN OCEAN (June 21, 2021) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) steams with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force training ships JS Kashima (TV 3508) and JS Setoyuki (TV 3518). Halsey is steaming with guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) and the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as part of the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)

Date Taken: 06.21.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 by PO3 Jason Tarleton