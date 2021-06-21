Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force [Image 8 of 10]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Tarleton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210621-N-RF825-1020 INDIAN OCEAN (June 21, 2021) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force training ships JS Kashima (TV 3508) and JS Setoyuki (TV 3518) steam together after steaming alongside the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group. The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 01:30
    Photo ID: 6702580
    VIRIN: 210621-N-RF825-1020
    Resolution: 6598x2517
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Ronald Reagan
    JMSDF
    U.S. Navy
    JS Setoyuki
    JS Kashima

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT