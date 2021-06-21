USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

210621-N-RF825-1017 INDIAN OCEAN (June 21, 2021) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force training ships JS Kashima (TV 3508) and JS Setoyuki (TV 3518) steam alongside the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)
|06.21.2021
|06.22.2021 01:30
|6702579
|210621-N-RF825-1017
|6887x2503
|1.39 MB
|INDIAN OCEAN
|2
|2
