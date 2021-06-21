USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

210621-N-RF825-1013 INDIAN OCEAN (June 21, 2021) The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group steams in the Indian Ocean. The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, along with USS Shiloh (CG 67) and USS Halsey (DDG 97) provide a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)

