KADENA, Japan (Jun. 22 2021) Rear Adm. Lance Scott, Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group commanding officer, right, has an office call with Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, left, at CFAO headquarters on Kadena Air Base Jun. 22, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 01:07
|Photo ID:
|6702574
|VIRIN:
|210622-N-QY759-0018
|Resolution:
|6397x4569
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Office Call, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
