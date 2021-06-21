Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 [Image 12 of 12]

    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Renteria, a loadmaster assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, watches a R-11 Refueler unload from a C-130J Super Hercules during exercise RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 21, 2021. The 36th AS shipped the Refueler to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska in support of the exercise’s flying operations. RF-A 21-2 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of commander-directed field training exercises provides joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 21:53
    Photo ID: 6702506
    VIRIN: 210621-F-MJ351-1022
    Resolution: 3512x4390
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    This work, RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    JBER
    ReadyAF
    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    RedFlagAlaska21
    RFA21

