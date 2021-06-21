U.S Airmen assigned to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska drive a R-11 Refueler assigned to the 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron after it was delivered to the base in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2, June 21, 2021. The 36th Airlift Squadron from Yokota Air Base, Japan, shipped the Refueler to Eielson in a C-130J Super Hercules. RF-A 21-2 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of commander-directed field training exercises provides joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

Date Taken: 06.21.2021
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US