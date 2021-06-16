Spc. Maura Spence, a Katy, Texas native and an intelligence analyst with 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, won first place in the Miss Colorado 2021 pageant, June 8, 2021. Two reasons for Spence’s drive to compete in Miss Colorado and Miss America is to spread awareness for mental health and to keep the memory and dreams of her departed sister alive. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marsilia)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 20:00
|Photo ID:
|6702450
|VIRIN:
|210616-A-OF090-395
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|KATY, TX, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 1SBCT Soldier Wins Miss Colorado Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Matthew Marsilia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1SBCT Soldier Wins Miss Colorado Competition
