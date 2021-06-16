Spc. Maura Spence, a Katy, Texas native and an intelligence analyst with 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, won first place in the Miss Colorado 2021 pageant, June 8, 2021. Two reasons for Spence’s drive to compete in Miss Colorado and Miss America is to spread awareness for mental health and to keep the memory and dreams of her departed sister alive. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marsilia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 20:00 Photo ID: 6702450 VIRIN: 210616-A-OF090-395 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.3 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Hometown: KATY, TX, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1SBCT Soldier Wins Miss Colorado Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Matthew Marsilia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.