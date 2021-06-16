1SBCT Soldier Wins Miss Colorado Competition

Spc. Maura Spence, a Katy, Texas native and an intelligence analyst with 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, won first place in the Miss Colorado 2021 pageant, June 8, 2021. Spence is scheduled to attend the Miss America 2022 pageant in December 2021 at Mohegan Sun, Connecticut. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marsilia)

