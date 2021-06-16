Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1SBCT Soldier Wins Miss Colorado Competition [Image 1 of 3]

    1SBCT Soldier Wins Miss Colorado Competition

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marsilia 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Maura Spence, a Katy, Texas native and an intelligence analyst with 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, won first place in the Miss Colorado 2021 pageant, June 8, 2021. Spence is scheduled to attend the Miss America 2022 pageant in December 2021 at Mohegan Sun, Connecticut. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marsilia)

    This work, 1SBCT Soldier Wins Miss Colorado Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Matthew Marsilia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Raiders
    1st Stryker Brigade
    Miss America
    1SBCT
    Miss Colorado

