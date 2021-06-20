Black Lions try Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test in Japan

U.S. Army Spc. Zechariah Ricketts, a Watertown, Tennessee, native assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment “Black Lions,” 3rd Infantry Division, lifts an ammo can during physical fitness training on Camp Fuji, Japan, June 21, 2021. During this physical training session, Black Lions Soldiers took a practice Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test to see how it differs from their own Army Combat Fitness Test.

