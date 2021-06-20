Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Lions try Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test in Japan [Image 4 of 5]

    Black Lions try Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test in Japan

    JAPAN

    06.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin A. Naylor 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Angus Savage, a Seattle, Washington, native assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment “Black Lions,” 3rd Infantry Division, crawls during physical fitness training on Camp Fuji, Japan, June 21, 2021. During this physical training session, Black Lions Soldiers took a practice Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test to see how it differs from their own Army Combat Fitness Test.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Lions try Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test in Japan [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Justin A. Naylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

