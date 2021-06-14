Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED FLAG-Alaska Mid-Air Refueling [Image 10 of 10]

    RED FLAG-Alaska Mid-Air Refueling

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force members piloting a KC-10 Extender from the 6th Air refueling Squadron stationed at Travis Air Force Base, California pose for a photo on June 18, 2021. Approximately 1,500 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft from more than 100 units during this iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 19:31
    Alaska
    RED FLAG
    RED FLAG-Alaska
    ReadyAF
    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

