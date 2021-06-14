RED FLAG-Alaska Mid-Air Refueling

An F-16 Fighting Falcon maneuvers into a refueling position after an air-combat maneuvering sortie over Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex June 18, 2021 in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2. The F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron is being refueled by a KC-10 Extender from the 6th Air Refueling Squadron stationed at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Approximately 1,500 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft from more than 100 units during this iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

