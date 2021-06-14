Two F-16 Fighting Falcons maneuver into flight formation to pose for a photo after an air-combat maneuvering sortie over Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex June 18, 2021. The F-16s assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron are being refueled by a KC-10 Extender from the 6th Air Refueling Squadron stationed at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Approximately 1,500 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft from more than 100 units during this iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

RED FLAG-Alaska Mid-Air Refueling [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Mario Calabro. Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US