USS Sioux City Sailors Conduct a Man Overboard Drill

PONCE, PUERTO RICO - (June 16, 2021) -- Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) conduct a man overboard drill while in port Ponce, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

