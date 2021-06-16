210616-N-RL695-1186

PONCE, PUERTO RICO - (June 16, 2021) -- Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Benjamin Parrish, left, and Engineman 2nd Class Samuel Graham, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), participate in a man overboard drill while in port Ponce, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 16:29 Photo ID: 6702188 VIRIN: 210616-N-RL695-1186 Resolution: 2808x3931 Size: 1.37 MB Location: PONCE, PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Sioux City Sailors Participate in a Man Overboard Drill [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.