    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Sioux City Sailors Participate in a Man Overboard Drill [Image 13 of 15]

    USS Sioux City Sailors Participate in a Man Overboard Drill

    PONCE, PUERTO RICO

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marianne Guemo 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210616-N-RL695-1186
    PONCE, PUERTO RICO - (June 16, 2021) -- Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Benjamin Parrish, left, and Engineman 2nd Class Samuel Graham, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), participate in a man overboard drill while in port Ponce, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 16:29
    Photo ID: 6702188
    VIRIN: 210616-N-RL695-1186
    Resolution: 2808x3931
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: PONCE, PR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sioux City Sailors Participate in a Man Overboard Drill [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Sioux City Sailors Conduct a Man Overboard Drill
    USS Sioux City Sailor Participates in a Man Overboard Drill
    USS Sioux City Sailors Conduct a Man Overboard Drill
    USS Sioux City Sailors Participate in a Man Overboard Drill
    USS Sioux City Sailors Participate in a Man Overboard Drill
    USS Sioux City Sailor Participates in a Man Overboard Drill
    USS Sioux City Sailor Participates in a Man Overboard Drill
    USS Sioux City Sailors Conduct a Man Overboard Drill
    USS Sioux City Sailors Conduct a Man Overboard Drill
    USS Sioux City Sailors Conduct a Man Overboard Drill
    USS Sioux City Sailors Participate in a Man Overboard Drill
    USS Sioux City Sailors Participate in a Man Overboard Drill
    USS Sioux City Sailors Participate in a Man Overboard Drill
    USS Sioux City Sailors Conduct a Man Overboard Drill
    USS Sioux City Sailors Conduct a Man Overboard Drill

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    USNAVSO
    USS Sioux City
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    JIATF-South
    man overboard exercise

