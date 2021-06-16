Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    County Sheriff trains dogs at Stratton ANGB [Image 4 of 4]

    County Sheriff trains dogs at Stratton ANGB

    SCOTIA, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Jaclyn Lyons 

    New York National Guard

    Officers and their K9s at the Stratton Air National Guard Base on June 16, 2021. The Officers and K9s recently trained at Stratton ANGB where they also provide support to the Security Forces Squadron when needed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ms. Jaclyn Lyons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 14:12
    Photo ID: 6702008
    VIRIN: 210616-Z-PH379-050
    Resolution: 6574x3321
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: SCOTIA, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, County Sheriff trains dogs at Stratton ANGB [Image 4 of 4], by Jaclyn Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    canine
    K-9
    Schenectady County Sheriff
    109th Airtlift Wing

