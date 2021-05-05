Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho Army National Guard - Annual Training Review; part 5 [Image 12 of 15]

    Idaho Army National Guard - Annual Training Review; part 5

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Thomas Alvarez 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    An Idaho Army National Guard Bradley Fighting Vehicle returns from running the gunnery course on the range.

    Charlie Company from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team began annual training on the morning of May 1, 2021. The men and women of C Company completed a successful and challenging annual training in the OCTC. The unit completed Bradley Gunnery Table VI, qualifying 11 Bradley crews. The dismount infantry squads completed their qualifications for all six squads. The training exercise while in the field included situational challenges to recover downed vehicles as well as medical personnel’s ability to triage, render treatment and evacuate battlefield casualties.

    Several units from the Idaho Army National Guard spread out across the wide expanses of the Orchard Combat Training Center conducting exercises for their annual training requirements.The Visual Information Office for the Idaho Army National Guard will post a series of images that document the variety training and units from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 13:03
    Photo ID: 6701770
    VIRIN: 210621-Z-XK920-0012
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

