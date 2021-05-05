Idaho Army National Guard - Annual Training Review; part 5

A Bradley crew moves toward the ammo point and gunnery range.



Charlie Company from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team began annual training on the morning of May 1, 2021. The men and women of C Company completed a successful and challenging annual training in the OCTC. The unit completed Bradley Gunnery Table VI, qualifying 11 Bradley crews. The dismount infantry squads completed their qualifications for all six squads. The training exercise while in the field included situational challenges to recover downed vehicles as well as medical personnel’s ability to triage, render treatment and evacuate battlefield casualties.



Several units from the Idaho Army National Guard spread out across the wide expanses of the Orchard Combat Training Center conducting exercises for their annual training requirements.The Visual Information Office for the Idaho Army National Guard will post a series of images that document the variety training and units from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team.

