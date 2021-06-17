CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti -- 6/17/21 -- U.S. Navy Capt. David J. Faehnle, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, speaks to a group of Sailors, June 17, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 08:43
|Photo ID:
|6701218
|VIRIN:
|210617-N-YZ252-0051
|Resolution:
|2638x3413
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Captain addresses troops, by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT