Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Captain addresses troops

    Captain addresses troops

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Roger Duncan 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti -- 6/17/21 -- U.S. Navy Capt. David J. Faehnle, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, speaks to a group of Sailors, June 17, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 08:43
    Photo ID: 6701218
    VIRIN: 210617-N-YZ252-0051
    Resolution: 2638x3413
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Captain addresses troops, by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    commanding officer
    speaking
    captain
    skipper

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT