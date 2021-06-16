Capt. Leonardo Bermudez, assistant OIC of Martin Army Community Hospital's COVID Vaccine Drive-Thru, pictured during the last week of the operations. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Ron Mooney)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 08:42
|Photo ID:
|6701217
|VIRIN:
|210616-A-DA014-1001
|Resolution:
|667x1000
|Size:
|515.34 KB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From COVID jabs to Recovery: Helping Soldiers Every Step of the Way [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From COVID jabs to Recovery: Helping Soldiers Every Step of the Way
LEAVE A COMMENT