Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From COVID jabs to Recovery: Helping Soldiers Every Step of the Way [Image 3 of 3]

    From COVID jabs to Recovery: Helping Soldiers Every Step of the Way

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Martin Army Community Hospital

    Capt. Leonardo Bermudez, assistant OIC of Martin Army Community Hospital's COVID Vaccine Drive-Thru, pictured during the last week of the operations. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Ron Mooney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 08:42
    Photo ID: 6701217
    VIRIN: 210616-A-DA014-1001
    Resolution: 667x1000
    Size: 515.34 KB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From COVID jabs to Recovery: Helping Soldiers Every Step of the Way [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From COVID jabs to Recovery: Helping Soldiers Every Step of the Way
    From COVID jabs to Recovery: Helping Soldiers Every Step of the Way
    From COVID jabs to Recovery: Helping Soldiers Every Step of the Way

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From COVID jabs to Recovery: Helping Soldiers Every Step of the Way

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Fort Benning
    Martin Army Community Hospital
    BMACH
    Soldier Recovery Unit
    COVID vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT