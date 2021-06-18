A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes off from Morón Air Base, Spain, returning home after completing Bomber Task Force Europe June 18, 2021. The U.S. is committed to security and stability with the NATO alliance and global partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 07:01
|Photo ID:
|6701036
|VIRIN:
|210618-F-XT642-0025
|Resolution:
|5522x3106
|Size:
|628.29 KB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-52H departs Morón after completing Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
