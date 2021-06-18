A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes off from Morón Air Base, Spain, returning home after completing Bomber Task Force Europe June 18, 2021. The U.S. is committed to security and stability with the NATO alliance and global partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 07:01 Photo ID: 6701036 VIRIN: 210618-F-XT642-0025 Resolution: 5522x3106 Size: 628.29 KB Location: ES Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-52H departs Morón after completing Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.