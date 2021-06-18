Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52H departs Morón after completing Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 2 of 2]

    B-52H departs Morón after completing Bomber Task Force Europe

    SPAIN

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes off from Morón Air Base, Spain, returning home after completing Bomber Task Force Europe June 18, 2021. The U.S. is committed to security and stability with the NATO alliance and global partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 07:01
    This work, B-52H departs Morón after completing Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

