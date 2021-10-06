U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Hughes, 82d Expeditionary Air Operations Support Squadron tactical air control party specialist, closes the door of a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, June 10, 2021. The M-ATV is designed to provide the same levels of protection as the larger and heavier Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, but with improved mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taryn Butler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 07:21 Photo ID: 6701014 VIRIN: 210610-F-HB610-1039 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.88 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 82 EASOS Airmen, 1-194 Soldiers conduct M-ATV training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Taryn Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.