    82 EASOS Airmen, 1-194 Soldiers conduct M-ATV training [Image 9 of 10]

    82 EASOS Airmen, 1-194 Soldiers conduct M-ATV training

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taryn Butler 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 82d Expeditionary Air Operations Support Squadron and Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, wait for training in a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, June 10, 2021. The M-ATV is designed to provide the same levels of protection as the larger and heavier Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, but with improved mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taryn Butler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 07:21
    Photo ID: 6701013
    VIRIN: 210610-F-HB610-1033
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82 EASOS Airmen, 1-194 Soldiers conduct M-ATV training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Taryn Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    deployed
    Kuwait
    MATV
    82nd EASOS
    ASAB
    1-194 Armor

