210619-N-UN585-2056

STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (June 19, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) transits the Strait of Gibraltar, June 19, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

Date Taken: 06.19.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 Photo ID: 6700961 Resolution: 4015x2677 Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR by PO2 Claire DuBois