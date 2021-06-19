Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (June 19, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) transits the Strait of Gibraltar, June 19, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 05:54
    Photo ID: 6700961
    VIRIN: 210619-N-UN585-2056
    Resolution: 4015x2677
    Size: 460.56 KB
    Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210619-N-UN585-2056 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

