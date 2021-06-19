Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Lions Soldier Living His Dream as an Infantryman

    Black Lions Soldier Living His Dream as an Infantryman

    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Spc. Summer Keiser 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Army Spc. Raul Rivera, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry "Black Lions," 3rd Infantry Division, poses for a portrait July 19, 2021, on Camp Fuji, Japan. Since he was a child, Rivera has dreamed of serving in the Army as an infantryman.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 01:38
    Photo ID: 6700815
    VIRIN: 210619-A-IP537-810
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.39 MB
    Location: SHIZUOKA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Lions Soldier Living His Dream as an Infantryman, by SPC Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black Lions Soldier Living His Dream as an Infantryman

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Pacific
    Camp Fuji
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan

