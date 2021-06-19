210619-N-WQ732-1070 ARABIAN GULF (June 19, 2021) – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Victoria Guffey listens to a hand-held radio aboard guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) during a damage control training team drill, June 19. Monterey is operating with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 01:20
|Photo ID:
|6700797
|VIRIN:
|210619-N-WQ732-1070
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|608.15 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Damage Control Training [Image 6 of 6], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT