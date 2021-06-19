Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Damage Control Training [Image 6 of 6]

    Damage Control Training

    ARABIAN GULF

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210619-N-WQ732-1070 ARABIAN GULF (June 19, 2021) – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Victoria Guffey listens to a hand-held radio aboard guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) during a damage control training team drill, June 19. Monterey is operating with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Damage Control Training [Image 6 of 6], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

