210619-N-WQ732-1051 ARABIAN GULF (June 19, 2021) – Damage Controlman First Class Coy Perkins holds a flag to simulate a fire aboard guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) during a damage control training team drill, June 19. Monterey is operating with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

Date Taken: 06.19.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 Location: ARABIAN GULF