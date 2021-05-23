PACIFIC OCEAN (May 23, 2021) U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) board a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, during flight operations aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), May 23. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 00:58 Photo ID: 6700785 VIRIN: 210523-M-PQ699-1729 Resolution: 4527x2546 Size: 2.72 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Marines Couduct Routine Flight Ops Aboard USS Portland [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Ian Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.