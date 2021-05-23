Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Marines Couduct Routine Flight Ops Aboard USS Portland [Image 2 of 8]

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Marines Couduct Routine Flight Ops Aboard USS Portland

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Ian Simmons 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 23, 2021) U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct preflight checks in a CH-53E Super Stallion aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), May 23. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

    TAGS

    Underway
    Flight Operations
    Super Stallion
    Training
    Aviation Combat Element
    Naval Integration

