Artillery Marines Utilize LCU Transport After Fires EAB Mission

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2021) U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit ride on U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Utility 1681, with Assault Craft Unit 1, approaching amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), May 22. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting integrated training on and off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

