    Artillery Marines Utilize LCU Transport After Fires EAB Mission [Image 3 of 6]

    Artillery Marines Utilize LCU Transport After Fires EAB Mission

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 17), PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2021) U.S. Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) catch and secure a Landing Craft, Utility with Assault Craft Unit 1, in the ship’s well deck, May 22. Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    LCU
    Amphibious
    EAB
    EABO
    Future Operating Concepts
    Surface Transport

