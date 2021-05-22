PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2021) U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Utility 1681, with Assault Craft Unit 1, moves towards the coast of San Clemente Island, California, to transport Marines and equipment with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) from ship-to-shore, May 22. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting integrated training on and off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 00:05 Photo ID: 6700717 VIRIN: 210522-M-ON629-1515 Resolution: 1452x968 Size: 1.13 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Artillery Marines Utilize LCU Transport After Fires EAB Mission [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.