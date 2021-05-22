PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2021) U.S. Navy amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) sails in the Pacific Ocean, May 22. Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 00:05 Photo ID: 6700716 VIRIN: 210522-M-ON629-1535 Resolution: 3355x2237 Size: 4.87 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Artillery Marines Utilize LCU Transport After Fires EAB Mission [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.